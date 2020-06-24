Not to single out the Times. Over the last month readers could find similar examples in coverage from NPR (“Peaceful Protesters Tear-Gassed to Clear Way for Trump Church Photo-Op”), CNN (“Kendrick Sampson says he was shot with rubber bullets”), ABC News (“Journalists have been arrested, tear gassed and more—sometimes live on air”), The Hill (“Both were shot with rubber bullets and faced the tear gas thrown at protesters near the White House”), Salon (“The protesters outside of the White House were shot with rubber bullets, choked with tear gas, and beaten by police”), Fox News (“Authorities deny tear gas used on protesters prior to Trump’s walk to DC church”), USA Today (“Government agencies and protesters … are at odds over whether the chemical irritant deployed near the White House was tear gas”), USA Today again (“Journalists blinded, injured, arrested covering George Floyd protests nationwide”), and most every hyperlocal news operation in America, many of them the only source of information in their communities.