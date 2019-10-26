Why does this matter to Philadelphia? The results are a reminder that sometimes, doing anything can be just as expensive and harmful as doing nothing. It’s also a reminder that even implementing an intervention that comes with small price tag upfront, such as maintaining a registry, can become extremely costly. The challenge for cities like Philadelphia is to maintain a level of urgency when it comes to our pursuit of solutions to gun violence, while at the same time maintaining clear heads about the full implications of any intervention -- in terms of lives saved, social justice, and taxpayer dollars.