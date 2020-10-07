Just 30 students sat last week in a Temple University lecture hall that can hold 626, spaced six feet apart as President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden met for their first debate. One of them was Yu Chen, a Chinese American who covered his face in horror when Trump referred to the coronavirus — as he often does — as “the China plague.” Even though mail ballots are not susceptible to widespread fraud, Trump’s false attacks otherwise have left Chen “really nervous." So he’s made a detailed plan to vote in person.