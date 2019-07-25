Pennsylvania’s other members of the Medicare for All Congressional Caucus signed on to H.R. 1384 months ago. Like them, Evans campaigned on instituting a single-payer system, tweeting last August he is a “staunch supporter” of Medicare for All. He cosponsored an earlier version of the bill. Yet this month, Evans has sent letters to pro-Medicare for All constituents inquiring about his current health-care position that fail to mention the legislation. Instead, he asserts a need to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and give everyone access to health care. But making health care available to all is not the same as Medicare for All’s call to make health care free to all.