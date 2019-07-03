The speakers at a half-hour save-Hahnemann rally alternated between anger at the way Freedman and AAHS has managed Hahnemann and their passion for the work of an urban hospital where so many patients are disadvantaged and insured through Medicaid. They were also very much focused on the crisis at hand — the looming loss of more than 2,500 good-paying jobs, and the 11th-hour efforts by the state and city to keep Hahnemann open -- and thus no one stepped back to talk about the massive elephant standing in the corner of the emergency room.