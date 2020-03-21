“PGH," as it was fondly called, served our city well for almost 250 years. Patients were not turned away or denied care based on their ability to pay. PGH was supported by municipal taxes, charitable donations, and medical schools whose students and residents received training there. Dr. William Osler, an icon of 19th century American medical practice and education who is often referred to as the “father of modern medicine," pioneered his method of bedside clinical teaching on its wards. It also housed one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious schools of nursing, founded by Alice Fisher, an English nurse and colleague of Florence Nightingale.