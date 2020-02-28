When many of a DA office’s trial-experienced prosecutors are fired or leave so rapidly, it raises questions about the office’s ability to handle its regular workload, much less a blockbuster case. Add to this that 18 of the 60 new assistant district attorneys recruited by Krasner reportedly failed the bar exam. Overall, this workforce does not bode well for taking on the robust, well-funded legal defense of someone like Weinstein. It’s hard for the Krasner administration to appear ready to prosecute organized, predatory criminals when it fails to charge a corrupt pharmacist arrested with $30,000 worth of Xanax, or forces a federal prosecutor to step in to appropriately charge a simple robbery and armed assault suspect.