As President and CEO of The Badger Group, an African American-owned development firm, I also know the challenges of doing business in this city. The cost of development in Philadelphia is high in comparison to some peer cities, yet we cannot command the rents of New York, Washington, D.C. or Boston. Often, incentives are the only way to make a deal financially feasible. For a site like the former refinery, where Hilco has stated that up to half a billion dollars will be invested into remediating the heavily polluted property, it will take years before Hilco even turns a profit. Without KOZ benefits, we should not underestimate the real possibility that they may choose to pull out of the deal, leaving the city with a massive, contaminated and vacant site—and even the potential of a new owner returning it to its former use as a refinery.