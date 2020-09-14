Reasons for denying Hilco a corporate tax break under the Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) Act are plentiful compared with Hilco’s shallow excuses in the contrary. Hilco claims that tens of thousands of jobs will be produced, but studies on these types of KOZs report that there is no evidence that they create the economic opportunities that they claim. Concerningly, there is no legal accountability to guarantee that if Hilco received the KOZ tax break they would employ residents of Philadelphia or fulfill their bold claims of employment. The tax break would guarantee $1.25 million annually for the school district in lieu of taxes, but nearby residents have their eye on something better. The money received if Hilco was forced to pay their taxes would go directly to public programs such as schools, recreation centers, libraries, and parks. Unfortunately, some board members expressed wishes to value the immediate economic gain to the district over the long-term sustainability of programs that many in the city rely on.