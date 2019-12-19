There are a few exceptions where an “off market” listing might make sense, but these represent an extremely small percentage. Most sellers would agree: We want full exposure of listings, not tucked away to where only a few people would know about it. In most, though not all, cases, it make sense to have complete marketing and exposure for our listings. I would argue that those who oppose the new Bright MLS regulation, not matter how they spin it, are simply upset that they cannot potentially get an advantage on both sides of the transaction, whether it be an individual agent, a team, or an office.