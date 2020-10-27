We are an army of volunteers. No one is paying us to put in early mornings, late nights, and long weekends to get out the vote for gun sense candidates — those committed to passing lifesaving gun laws — this fall. We do it because we know our stories are powerful. We do it for our children, who can’t fight for themselves. We do it because our families deserve better than living in fear of gun violence. If we are able to save even one family from going through the grief we have, it is worth it. One of the tools at our disposal is voting.