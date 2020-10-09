The current spike in gun violence is not unique to Philadelphia. Shootings and homicides are rising in cities all over the country. In the presidential debate, President Donald Trump blamed the spike in gun violence on the leadership of “Democrat cities.” But homicides and shootings are rising in cities with Republican mayors as well as in cities with Democratic ones. Where Philadelphia is different is that unlike many other cities currently experiencing spikes in homicide, like Chicago, gun fatalities have been rising from before the current murder spike. Since 2014, the overall number of homicides has been steadily increasing.