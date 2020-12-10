Like the U.S. knowledge test for citizenship, which is expensive, discriminatory, and just got much harder to pass thanks to Trump, every step of the immigration process is a reminder that the system is meant to exclude based on a smorgasbord of moral panics aggregated over a century. There is opportunity for change. President Elect Joe Biden has promised to overhaul the immigration system and, in discussing his son Hunter’s addiction has shown compassion and recognition that drug use is not a moral failing. It’s time to delete questions about drug and alcohol use on immigration applications.