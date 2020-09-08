These are important steps. But in the meantime, patients with diabetes still come to the Emergency Room in crisis. Hospitalists—including one of the authors of this piece—see many of them. We take care of these patients, stabilize their acute illness, and listen to their stories, their circumstances, the battles that they have lost with the healthcare system. And we don’t have a clear solution. There are insulins available over-the-counter at lower cost than many prescription insulins. We provide instructions, dosing information, advice. But these insulins are not a long-term solution.