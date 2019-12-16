Van Drew has shown himself to be just as craven, wishy-washy, and immoral as his apparent idol, Donald J. Trump, willing to do anything to get the most votes. For many like me, his impeachment stance was the last straw—while for others, it’s the first. Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Saturday that Van Drew’s opposition to the impeachment process meant he would lose Democratic support, while at least six of his senior have aides resigned. Yet Van Drew seems unburdened by the backlash.