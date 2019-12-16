This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Six senior aides to U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew resigned Sunday night after the news that the Democratic first-term lawmaker from South Jersey would switch to the Republican Party.
More resignations from senior staff are expected within the week, according to one of the resigning staffers, who declined to answer further questions.
Five of the senior aides — including the legislative director and communications director — gave their resignations to the congressman’s chief of staff, Allison Murphy, in a joint letter Sunday night, saying Van Drew’s “decision to join the ranks of the Republican Party led by Donald Trump does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office.”
“We greatly respect Congressman Van Drew and are deeply saddened and disappointed by his decision,” the letter said. “As such, we can no longer in good conscience continue our service in the congressman’s employ.”
The letter was signed by legislative director Javier Gamboa, communications director Mackenzie Lucas, deputy chiefs of staff Edward Kaczmarski and Justin O’Leary, and legislative assistant Caroline Wood. CeCe Doherty, director of constituency relations, also resigned on Sunday, according to one of the resigned staffers.
“Defeating Trump has and always will be the main goal for me,” Doherty said. “It’s the reason I got involved in politics. I could not, in good conscience, continue working in an office where mutual morals and values were no longer present.”
Murphy is expected to remain in her role, and stepped down from her post as Cape May Democratic state committeewoman Sunday morning. It was unclear whether she would register as a Republican.
Van Drew has repeatedly said he opposes the impeachment of President Donald Trump because he thinks it has “torn our country apart," and that in 2020, voters, not Congress, should decide Trump’s fate. He was one of just two House Democrats who voted against the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
His stance on impeachment has eroded his support among Democrats in his district, and in recent days he received pressure from party leaders in his district urging him to vote yes on the articles of impeachment drafted by House Democrats.
Van Drew’s district — which covers Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem Counties — leans conservative but is very much a swing district. Slightly more than 50% of the district voted for Trump in 2016, a five-point margin over Hillary Clinton. Barack Obama won it twice with 53% of the vote.
Van Drew, who was a longtime state legislator before being elected to Congress in 2018, had a little more than $900,000 in campaign cash as of Sept. 30, according to federal filings.