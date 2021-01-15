Scranton’s Irish-Catholic Democratic culture only intensified after Blewitt’s death. “The Irish always controlled the city,” noted Michael DeMichele, a retired University of Scranton historian. Biden was born into this world in 1942. At that point, the Irish dominated Green Ridge, where Biden’s family lived with his maternal grandparents in a three-story home. Even then, Green Ridge was a dramatic contrast from Scranton’s West Side or Minooka, working-class Irish strongholds. “Green Ridge was always seen as the way up,” said Borick. “And as an Irish Catholic, being a lawyer or a politician was a vocation and path forward.” Sen. Bob Casey, along with his late father, former Gov. Bob Casey Sr., followed that path.