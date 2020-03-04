Shapiro is right to hold Juul accountable — but, like Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma, Juul may well go bankrupt, having already lost $24 billion or two-thirds of its value. Pennsylvanians would be unlikely to receive treatment anytime soon via lawsuits against Juul alone, and Juul’s chief investors would still make away with billions of dollars. In order to protect kids and achieve any justice, state attorneys general have to look beyond Juul — to the Big Tobacco companies that fueled Juul’s rise.