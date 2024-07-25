‘Absurd argument’: Three columnists react as comments about Kamala Harris’s childless status go viral

It’s been less than a week since Vice President Kamala Harris embarked on her bid to become the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee — and her critics have already gotten personal.

Since being endorsed by President Joe Biden to lead the Democratic ticket, Harris — the nation’s first Black and Asian American woman vice president — has been called a “DEI hire” by members of the GOP; her dating history has been fodder for tabloid-style gossip; and the fact she’s not a biological mother (although she is a stepmother) has become a talking point on social media. A 2021 video of JD Vance — now the Republican candidate for vice president, then a candidate for Ohio senator — calling Harris a “childless cat lady” has resurfaced and gone viral.

The impetus to characterize voluntary childlessness as a character flaw is a risky political gambit. A 2021 survey by the Pew Research Center indicates that 44% of childless adults ages 18 to 49 say it is not at all likely that they will ever have children — citing reasons that “range from just not wanting to have kids to concerns about climate change and the environment.”

Sabrina Vourvoulias, the Opinion Desk’s senior editor for commentary, ideas, and community engagement, asked the Inquirer columnists Jenice Armstrong, Jennifer Stefano and Helen Ubiñas to weigh in on the buzz.

Jenice Armstrong: The brouhaha over Harris’ not being a trad wife whose life revolves around children and homemaking is ridiculous. Many of us career women have plans for our lives that don’t necessarily include childrearing. Harris did not give birth. Big deal. But where’s the criticism from the GOP for Trump who had five children with three different women?

The former president has a long history of sleaze. Earlier this year, he was convicted on charges stemming from his hush money payout to a porn star (with whom he had an affair that began while wife No. 3 was pregnant). Also, a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room — and of defaming her after she spoke out about it. Imagine for a moment, if that were Harris and the nasty names the Republicans would call her if she had done anything remotely close.

Access Hollywood literally caught Trump on tape boasting about grabbing women by their private parts. But holier-than-thou Republicans want to try and trash for Harris for not behaving like a closeted nun before marrying Doug Emhoff when she was 49. For those of us who, like her, married later in life, Harris is a role model as well as proof that you can indeed have it all — family and career success.

Jennifer Stefano: Women are so often held to unfair and unobtainable standards. We’re expected to work like we don’t have a family, and care for our family like we don’t have work. Studies show women over 50 experience a torrent of discriminatory practices. Women over 50 who are outspoken, opinionated, forceful, unbowed, and aggressive about getting to the top? God help us.

For Kamala, there’s lots to go after her for — her policies, her decisions as vice president, U.S. senator, and California attorney general. Kamala Harris is aggressive in defending her beliefs and views. We should be equally as aggressive in challenging her on them. We don’t exactly go easy on our male presidential candidates. Let’s be as vigorous with Vice President Harris as we are with President Trump.

But I’ve seen so much coming out about her relationship with [former San Francisco mayor] Willie Brown, her maternal status, her being a “DEI hire”. And this is where I take serious exception.

For most of our history, the argument would have been that giving birth was a disqualifier. Now, they’re going after Kamala for not giving birth. It’s an absurd argument and diminishing to women on the Left and Right — regardless of whether we have had children.

And, I think it’s clear between Bill Clinton and Donald Trump winning the presidency, that we are not worried about whether someone who had an affair could still execute the duties of president.

Helen Ubiñas: Excuse me while I yawn at these basic Republicans dissing VP Kamala Harris for — shudder — not being a mother. Really, that’s what you’re going with — when you’re not dragging out those equally tired “DEI hire” attacks?

First — Harris is a mother, to two stepchildren from her husband Doug Emhoff, whom she married when she was 49. Because. She. Was. Busy. They call her “Mamala.” The rest of us, who aren’t mediocre miscreants dragging out sexist and racist tropes, should call her a former prosecutor, district attorney of San Francisco, attorney general of California-turned-U.S. vice president who is now up against a criminal. That would be former President Donald Trump, who used to party with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender; who has five children with three women; who himself was found guilty of sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll and continues to show he has little to no respect for women.

But sure, how dare Harris be — “childless.”

Stop me if this childless-by-choice woman is going too fast — I, too, am busy! — for folks coming for Kamala and other women like her who don’t have to bear children to be role models for what it means to unapologetically take on this world as a D—aring, E—mpowered and I—nspiring human being.