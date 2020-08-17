Growing up, I attended a predominantly white school in Delaware County, didn’t always eat the classic rice and daal (Indian lentil) for dinner, and mostly spoke English at home. My name used to be the most Indian thing about me; it was a constant connection to my culture before I came to embrace my background more fully. My name, Neha (pronounced ”nay-ha”), means love, a fact my mother reminds me of almost every day. As I grew up and began to have a greater appreciation for my heritage, my name became a symbol of my family’s sacrifice and place in America.