The typing could not keep pace with the average mind, clacking along at a ponderous 60 words a minute. The bells would summon one to the wire machine to watch the letters appear one-by-one. What would be next? It was something like being a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. Even a two-word flash — and the last one in the teletype era likely would have been “Reagan elected” — would take two whole seconds to appear on the teletype roll.