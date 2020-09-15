In 2000, the country had to wait until 37 days after “Election Day” for Al Gore to concede. In 2020, expect similar delays. In early November, the “results” may look like they’re changing. A recent poll found that 72% of Democrats were planning to vote by mail, compared to just 22% of Republicans. That means the first ballots counted are likely to lean Republican, with the later ballots favoring Democrats. Republicans shouldn’t feel safe if they go to bed on November 3 with a comfortable lead and a small portion of the ballots counted — the results could change dramatically in the following weeks, and it doesn’t mean there was any funny business.