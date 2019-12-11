As a Jewish immigrant, let me tell you: Christmas in the United States is a lot. It’s everywhere. You can’t escape it. My first Christmas in the U.S. as an adult was in 2013 and I was overwhelmed by the trees, wreaths, snowflakes, tiny lights, and red and green decorations — all lit up weeks before the actual holiday. When I joined my wife’s family for church on Christmas Eve that first year, I was surprised how much the pastor talked about Jesus. Nowhere in the scores of Santa Clauses and peppermint lattes was there ever a hint to an outsider like me that there is a religious element behind the holiday.