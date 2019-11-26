The financial outlay ranges from wildly expensive to you-must-be-a-Rockefeller. Before leaving for our June trip, I polled Facebook for tips, and had more than one responder tell me we “had” to book a $200 per hour private guide to shepherd us around the park. This, I was told, would allow us to visit every ride without waiting in line. (Waiting in line is for the basic bozos who only bought $100 tickets to walk through the gates.) One friend told me the exact number of rides his family experienced with the guide on their recent trip. Months later, that number is still fresh in his mind, a weak salve to the haunting knowledge that he spent nearly one thousand American dollars riding rides his kids would probably have enjoyed just as much at a carnival in a church parking lot.