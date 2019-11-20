A history of multiple openings and closings — Franklin Square Station’s latest incarnation will be the fourth since it debuted in 1936 — would seem to suggest the stop is in the wrong place, if not cursed. But the proposed new headhouse near 7th and Race will be three very long blocks north and a long block east of 8th and Market. Franklin Square will neither be “too close” to that PATCO stop, as some critics insist, nor too distant from Chinatown, Old City, Chinatown North/Callowhill, or even Northern Liberties. Center City residents and South Jersey commuters who work along the northern stretch of Independence Mall and in Old City also will be likely to use it, as will visitors to the Constitution Center and to lovely and lively Franklin Square itself.