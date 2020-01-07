When asked about the Mummers parade performances in January 2019, a spokesperson for then-SugarHouse Casino told the Philadelphia Tribune that the company doesn’t have any input on parade content. By claiming ignorance, they basically wanted to abdicate their responsibility . Yet Rivers Casino is patronized by black Philadelphians. Given the track record of the Mummers, the casino should be asked if they are going to continue to support an event that has included so many instances of blackface and minstrelsy.