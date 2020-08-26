According to AARP, three out of four seniors would rather stay in their own homes than move to nursing homes. Why isn’t our care delivery system shaped around that preference? It’s not a matter of cost — in Pennsylvania, the average nursing home resident costs the state $65,000, while the average home care recipient costs less. Instead, it’s an issue of federal legislation mandating unlimited payment for nursing homes but not doing the same for home care. Medicare and Medicaid pay for the majority of long-term care in America—but Medicaid does not prioritize dignity. If Medicaid changes, the industry will change, and private insurance will change with it.