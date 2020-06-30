While the spacing in Center City was disastrous, one restaurant I dined at in South Philadelphia presented the gold standard. With a large parking lot, they were able to place six picnic benches and two tables spread out across the area. Sitting maskless at the table was a stress-free event as you were well over six feet away from other customers. The only person you came in any close contact with was the host and your waiter, who sometimes were the same person. (In both locations, servers carefully wore masks throughout.) This is how it should be: little interaction with, and proximity to, the fewest people as possible.