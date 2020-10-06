Seventy-nine percent of Pennsylvanians support term limits on Congress, including supermajorities of Republicans, Democrats and independents. It’s hard to find common sense in Washington, D.C. and, believe us, we’ve looked. But that’s not to say common sense is extinct. You can still find it all over Pennsylvania, from the high-tech hubs along Route 202 to the research labs, factories, and foundries of Pittsburgh, and everywhere in between. If you’re with us on congressional term limits, that just means you trust the people more than the political elite. Who could argue with that?