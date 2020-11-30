Our kids got sent home too frequently, even before COVID-19. Sweltering days in crowded classrooms without air-conditioning mean that kids have to leave. Cold days sometimes bring the opposite problem — my youngest and his teachers spend winter days frustrated by an ancient steam heating system that regularly is down for maintenance and heats unevenly even when it is working. Both he and his older brother also have attended school in buildings that were found to have damaged asbestos, which for one of them meant that his senior year of high school (pre-pandemic) involved months of the school building being closed and parents negotiating with district officials, not for music or lab facilities, but simply for access to classrooms.