My colleagues and I brought our case in the spring because we realized that, in more than 200 years, the Supreme Court had never definitively said that presidential electors must follow the will of the voters. The Supreme Court was able to stay silent all these years because the issue has always been mostly a historical curiosity. An unusual vote or two in the Electoral College has never swung an election, for instance. In fact, only one presidential elector in U.S. history has ever swung from being expected to vote for one major party candidate to voting for the other. Interestingly enough that was a Pennsylvanian named Samuel Miles, who in 1796 pledged to vote for John Adams but ended up voting for his rival Thomas Jefferson. That swing hasn’t happened since.