In America, the term legal vote has twice peaked in usage: 1811 and 1877. Though we can’t say for sure what caused those spikes, two historical moments stand out: 1810 marked the start of voting restrictions in many U.S. states, including Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, New York, and North Carolina, where free African Americans lost the right to vote. And 1877 followed the acrimonious election of 1876, when Democrat Samuel Tilden won the popular vote over Republican Rutherford B. Hayes by three percentage points. But four states' results were disputed, so neither candidate had an Electoral College majority. (Sound familiar?) The resulting Compromise of 1877 gave Hayes the presidency as long as he withdrew federal troops from the South and ended Reconstruction. Black and Southern Republicans called this the Great Betrayal, and it led directly to poll taxes, literacy tests, and other tools to disenfranchise Blacks across the South for decades.