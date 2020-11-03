Pennsylvania is front-and-center Election Day as a swing state with clout in one of the U.S.'s most controversial political institutions: the electoral college. Since the country’s founding, Americans have cast their vote not directly for presidential candidates but for a slate of electors, divvied up across states, who are appointed by each political party and pledged to support their party’s nominee (though they occasionally go rogue). The electoral college is why Hillary Clinton could win the popular vote but lose the election, and it shifts huge attention on politically unpredictable states with a significant number of electors, such as Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, and Wisconsin.