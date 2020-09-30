George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and the many other unarmed Black people killed by law enforcement officers have not deterred Pennsylvania legislators' commitment to pushing unsound criminal reform bills. Representatives Todd Stephens (R-Montgomery County), with nine co-sponsors, has introduced House Bill (HB) 1850, HB 1851, and HB 1852. The three-bill package has been presented and tabled (i.e., set aside) four times since they were considered last September, but the sponsors persist and are expected to continue to bring them up for the House’s consideration. Rep. Stephens previously attempted to reinstate mandatory sentencing twice in 2015, and again in 2017. Here’s what the latest set of bills propose, how they could affect you if they become law, and why they would take Pennsylvania backwards if passed.