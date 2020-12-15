While the task force will engage local leaders with City government and may deliver valuable insights, whether it can restore lost funding to the tune of nearly $3 million is the only thing that should matter. It cannot bail the City out with good PR to improve its image. The City needs to show that it can be trusted with public tax dollars after it basically abandoned the arts last June. I applaud the acknowledgement that much work is needed for the recovery of a $3.4 billion industry, but this admission is six months too late. The City basically washed its hands and left the sector to fend for itself. That’s an unjust and unacceptable practice, a blatant disregard for an industry it supposedly now cherishes.