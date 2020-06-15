I understand that each property owner has to make their own choice as to how to best protect their buildings and tenants. Some businesses were devastated by theft and looting. But my company, Philly Office Retail, went against the grain. We not only chose to not board up, we also spent the past 30 years taking down metal grates from our storefronts. My company owns commercial properties along business corridors in Mt. Airy, Germantown, and West Philly, some of the hardest hit areas in our city during the recent rioting and looting in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. But none of our tenants reported a significant amount of destruction or theft.