“Last Monday, when Jeff told our board what had happened to his stores, especially Parkside and Fox Street, I was angry,” Bartos recalled. “I was devastated, and I started to question what exactly it is that we are doing here. I went for a walk, and I came back and I called Jeff and said, ‘How are you doing?’ He said, ‘We’re OK. Thank God nobody was hurt. We’ll rebuild.’ And then he said, ‘We have to double down. There’s that many more people we have to help.’ I was floored, and I just thought, ‘There’s not that many people on Earth like Jeff Brown.’ All the anger dropped out, and I was like, ‘OK, we have a mission. Let’s get to work.’ "