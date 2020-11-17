I believe that if the city worked closely with restaurant owners, we could come up with safe and creative solutions to keep our businesses open and minimize the spread of the virus. Give us the chance to keep our employees working, serve our communities, and save our businesses by trying to come up with procedures and policies to limit the spread of the virus. Don’t shut us out by presenting your conclusions via PowerPoint rather than sitting down with us and working together to solve the serious and immediate threat caused by this virus.