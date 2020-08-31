These kids consider these activities a vital part of their lives. Parents see and know this, and we hurt to see the kids missing out. I saw the sadness on my daughter’s face when she found out her season was “postponed” until the spring. This is after her last three months of school and summer were snatched from her. This is the harsh reality for these kids, a reality that fails to account for the psychological impact of such an important part of their identities ripped from them by adults who have collectively failed them. Administrators are canceling these activities and citing guidelines that apparently don’t apply to outdoor dining, indoor gambling, and numerous other activities that seem much riskier, given what we know about how COVID-19 spreads.