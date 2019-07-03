So what happens next? The cleanup plan is going to depend on whether anyone buys the site, whether it continues to operate as a refinery or is turned into something else, and whether Sunoco alters its previous remediation plan, experts said. Sunoco was required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the site and then entered into a voluntary state program to complete the remediation. If they complete the program, they’re granted protection from future liability, further remediation and citizen lawsuits regarding the site.