PHA also has plans to use grant money allocated by the city to rehabilitate 25 units of its vacant or blighted housing for the homeless. (As of 2017, there were at least 986 units of vacant or “uninhabitable” units; a spokesperson for PHA did not respond to the Inquirer’s request for an updated count.) This program should be expanded, immediately and without hesitation. In the meantime, PHA should also suspend evictions at least one year beyond Pennsylvania’s eviction moratorium that will go until Aug. 31.