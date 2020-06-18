City Council unanimously passed five housing bills Thursday meant to help tenants struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic in an attempt to prevent mass evictions.
Council members voted to extend the eviction moratorium, scheduled to end statewide in Pennsylvania on July 10, to Aug. 31 for the city’s residential renters and small businesses.
Since the pandemic started leaving people jobless, officials and housing advocates fear many renters will be evicted and become homeless after eviction bans end. More than 5,000 evictions are scheduled, and thousands more are expected to be filed as soon as legally possible.
Council members also created an eviction diversion program that runs through the end of the year and requires landlords and renters to go through mediation before formal eviction proceedings. The City Council votes also allow renters struggling financially due to the pandemic to take nine months to pay back rent using repayment plans; allow renters illegally locked out of their homes to recover damages; and prevent landlords from charging late fees or interest on back rent during the pandemic and for nine months after the emergency period ends on Aug. 31.
A bill that would have limited rent increases during the pandemic and for a year afterward was not advanced for a vote after a committee hearing.
Almost half of Philadelphia’s more than 1.5 million residents live in rental housing, and more than 300,000 struggled to pay rent before the pandemic, according to City Council. More than 135,000 Philadelphians have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March.
During Thursday’s City Council meeting, several renters described struggling since losing jobs and fearing eviction, and advocates warned of the health and economic consequences to individuals and the city in the event of mass evictions. Several landlords spoke against the bills, saying they created new burdens for property owners and managers also financially hurting during the pandemic.
Council members Helen Gym, Jamie Gauthier, and Kendra Brooks introduced the package of bills they called the Emergency Housing Protection Act on May 1.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey have created statewide rental assistance programs specifically for residents who have lost income because of the pandemic. Those programs are just now getting started and will not distribute rent payments for several months.
The Philadelphia Tenants Union, Community Legal Services of Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations are among the groups that support the legislation.
Vik Patel, an attorney in Community Legal Services’ housing unit, noted that the city’s rental assistance program has reached only a small portion of people who need it, which makes the bills passed Thursday even more important. He said the bills will give renters and landlords time to access state rental assistance coming in the next few months.
The coming wave of evictions “is not going to hit all Philadelphians equally because of systemic racial inequality,” Patel said before the Council vote. “Philadelphia’s black community has been affected most by housing instability before the pandemic. During the pandemic, it was once again hit the hardest, and if these bills don’t pass, it’s going to be hit once again because of our inaction.”
Landlord Victor Pinckney Sr. spoke against the bills, saying they “take away any incentive for tenants to pay rent on time even if they can,” and “will have a devastating effect on rental property owners.”
Pinckney, a vice president on the board of directors and former president at the Philadelphia landlords association HAPCO, said that members primarily own duplexes and that landlords, too, are facing financial hardships.
He opposed extension of the eviction moratorium beyond July 10.
“Tenants should not be able to live rent free after that date,” he said. He said one of his tenants has not paid rent since February, before business closures because of the pandemic. He has a court hearing with the tenant scheduled for July 14.
Philadelphia’s rental assistance program, which is closed to new applicants, is selecting 4,000 households for help with rent using $10 million in federal funds.
Mayor Jim Kenney announced this week that the city expects to collect roughly $749 million less in taxes during the upcoming fiscal year because of the coronavirus, which could lead to further cuts in city services or tax increases. City Council is expected to vote on the latest proposed budget next week.
This story will be updated.