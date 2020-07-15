It is unclear why the city chose to evacuate the encampment before other elements of the plan, such as individualized housing plans or a sanctioned encampment site, are in place. The last thing Philadelphia needs is an escalation between police and some of the city’s most vulnerable Black residents — a not unlikely outcome of an effort to forcibly shut down the encampment. In addition, CDC pandemic guidelines recommend against dispersing encampments without a COVID-19 safe housing option for its residents.