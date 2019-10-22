We know that many library users are living in poverty. While the percentage of residents in Philadelphia living with incomes below the poverty line has recently gone down below 25%, that is still an enormous sector of the population for whom fines can quickly and easily seem insurmountable. With the ability to check out up to 50 items, a 12-year-old can exceed the $5 blocked access limit by being only a couple of days late with materials. Someone who is out of work and needs resume help may not visit the library if they know their card is blocked. People who are afraid of fines will often choose not to use the library at all.