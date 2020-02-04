Rent control represents a win-win for tenants and developers alike. Opponents of rent control say that it depresses construction of new housing. But in cities with rent control, a review of construction rates found no discernable decrease in construction following the adoption of rent control. Rent regulations keep money in the local economy by allowing renters to redirect money that would have been spent on rent to other household expenses. The city’s small businesses would benefit, as consumers would have more money to spend on goods and services of neighborhood vendors. Additionally, rent control still allows landlords to get a fair return on their investment.