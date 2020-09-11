Additionally, hosting Restaurant Week a mere five days after indoor dining resumes in Philadelphia feels like terrible timing as it only allows restaurants a few days to make sure the recommended safety methods and precautions are effective. Some folks infected with COVID-19 do not even show symptoms in the first five days. If Restaurant Week must happen, it should at least be pushed further into the fall so that diners, restaurateurs, and health officials can understand the impact of indoor during a pandemic and make adjustments to guidelines as needed.