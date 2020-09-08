When Philly’s restaurants swing open their doors and seat customers inside starting Tuesday, dining in will be a whole other experience than the one we knew six months ago. The tables will be distanced. The servers will be masked and shielded. The salt and pepper shakers will have vanished, even at the most basic of eateries.

But the food should be just as warm, delicious, and expertly prepared and plated.

Philly dining rooms will open at just 25% capacity, so small BYOBs will feel even smaller, and the din at large restaurants on busy weekends should be softer. If you’re ready, so are these 10 spots in Philadelphia.

Elwood

The Stryker Pork entree for two at Elwood.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Chef Adam Diltz and his wife, architect Jenny Ko, opened this Fishtown BYOB with an old Pennsylvania twist — think roasted rabbit, Pennsylvania Dutch pot pie, and venison scrapple — in May 2019. It’s been dormant since March, but will reopen its dining room on Thursday, Sept. 10 with a more limited menu and even more limited seating (just three tables at a time).

1007 Frankford Ave., 215-279-7427, elwoodrestaurant.com

Vetri

In a pre-pandemic photo, chef Marc Vetri prepares artichoke salad at his Center City restaurant.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff photographer
Perhaps the most vocal advocate for indoor dining in Philadelphia, chef Marc Vetri welcomes guests back into his Washington Square West brownstone starting Wednesday, Sept. 9. There’s a two-hour time limit for parties of one or two, and an extra 15 minutes for parties of three or four (the maximum), so don’t let the handmade pasta linger on your plate.

1312 Spruce St., 215-732-3478, vetricucina.com

Aksum Cafe

Aksum Cafe in a pre-pandemic photo.
DAVID M WARREN / Staff Photographer
Starting Thursday, West Philly’s Mediterranean BYOB with all-day brunch adds indoor dining back to its repertoire. Come for the Moroccan chicken and waffles and blueberry-lemon pancakes, stay for the fattoush salad and the spiced shrimp and grits.

4630 Baltimore Ave., 267-275-8195, aksumcafe.com

Watkins Drinkery

Watkins Drinkery owner Jonn Klein (left) serves customers outside at his Watkins Drinkery, 1712 S 10th St. in Phila., Pa. on July 11, 2020.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
One of South Philly’s countless corner bars, Watkins stands out for its cask beer, game-driven menu (think kangaroo, camel, alligator), and ever-changing grilled cheese offerings. It’s back open inside starting Tuesday.

1712 S. 10th St., 215-339-0175, instagram.com/watkinsdrinkery

Dim Sum House by Jane G’s

Vegetable soup dumplings at Dim Sum House.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Let’s face it: The best time to eat a soup dumpling is when it’s freshly steamed and slurp-able. On Tuesday, about 60 socially distanced seats will be available inside the University City Szechuan hotspot, and 30 or so more will be available in its downtown location.

3939 Chestnut St., 1930 Chestnut St;. (215) 921-5377, (215) 563-8800; dimsum.house

Jerry’s Bar

Jerry's Bar, 129 W Laurel St., Philadelphia. ( DAVID M WARREN / Staff Photographer )
Northern Liberties’ shot-and-a beer bar-turned-cozy gastropublovingly restored in the last decade and now outfitted with plastic glass barriers — allows guests back inside starting Wednesday. About 30 seats will be available for those seeking fettucine with crab in saffron cream sauce, Pat LaFrieda burgers, and lobster eggs benedict.

129 W. Laurel St., 267-273-1632, jerrysbarphilly.com

The Better Box

Tamekah Bost started the Better Box as a delivery operation. She opened her second restaurant on June 12, 2020, at 1519 Spring Garden St.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Tamekah Bost has grown her cheesesteak-eggroll-inspired restaurant concept from a ghost kitchen to a food truck to a takeout-only storefront in the Northeast and now to a full-fledged dining room in Fairmount. The Spring Garden Street location — serving up firecracker salmon rolls, Philly twist cheesesteak eggrolls, and crab fries — will offer seating inside starting on Thursday.

1519 Spring Garden St., 8601 Frankford Ave.; 267-858-4143, 215-613-7381; thebetterboxllc.com

La Llorona Cantina

Tlayuda with chicken tinga dish is shown at la Llorona Restaurant in W. Passyunk Ave. Philadelphia. Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
This corner spot from the owners of Cafe y Chocolate and La Mula Terca created pandemic-era buzz this summer with its mezcal cocktails, mole-glazed wings, zesty shrimp and scallop aguachile bowls, and chicken tinga-topped tlayudas. If all goes well, it will open its dining room later in the week.

1551 W. Passyunk Ave., 215-515-3276, lalloronaphilly.com

City Tavern

In a 2013 photo, City Tavern chef Walter Staib looks out the window next to the George Washinton table at the restaurant. ( DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer )
Plexiglass barriers weren’t thought of in 1773, the year City Tavern first opened for business, but they’re in place now at the historical recreation of the famous colonial watering hole. Starting Thursday, pepperpot soup, cornmeal-fried oysters, and duck sausage are available again indoors.

138 S. 2nd Street, 215-413-1443, citytavern.com

Laurel

Grilled kale hearts with fermented chicories is served as a vegan option at Laurel with a chicory crumble sauce Perigordine made with Madeira and truffles.
Nicholas Elmi
Chef Nick Elmi’s four-bell flagship restaurant was already a sought-after reservation; now that it’s only seating eight people at a time, twice a night, expect them to be that much harder to score. Elmi’s French-inflected nine-course tasting menus resume inside starting Thursday.

1617 E. Passyunk Ave., 215-271-8299, restaurantlaurel.com