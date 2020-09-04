TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer

Maureen Lemanski and Greg Lemanski, of Toms River, N.J., are eating indoors at Lakeside Diner in Lacey Township, N.J., on Tuesday, Sept., 1, 2020. “As soon as we found out he was opening we wanted to support him,” Greg said. “I’ve been to other states and is easily done when you social distance. We’re adults, we can decide for ourselves.”