At 2 p.m. each day for most of the past month, Augustine Cubero has gone to the window of his Spruce Street apartment and waited for his mail carrier to round the corner.

“Maybe today’s the day?” he asks himself, wondering if approval of his application for unemployment and stimulus relief funds will finally arrive. He applied for them five weeks ago after being laid off from his job as a server at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse. “Anything for me?” he’ll ask the carrier he knows only as Ms. Robin, whom he once had the delight of serving birthday cake when she coincidentally came into the restaurant for a special meal.