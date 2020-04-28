Chef Ian Moroney and Hillary Bor never let the tiny size of their 26-seater in Graduate Hospital deter them from becoming one of our most reliable Philly BYOB classics. They’ve not let the pandemic tamp their ambitious spirit, either. The restaurant posts some of the most graphically delightful menus I’ve seen daily on Instagram. And Moroney and his staff are turning out some of genuinely elegant food despite the format, from shrimp in herbaceous green escabeche scattered with watermelon radishes, to browned chicken roulade over freekeh, and dewy fresh halibut with dukkah and yogurt. A chocolate cake with cherry, peanuts and whipped cream was so meticulously plated, I almost forgot it was inside a plastic takeout tub. Portions aren’t huge, but quality is impressive. And at $35 for three courses, this would be a highlight meal of any Restaurant Week.